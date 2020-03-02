Home Cities Delhi

Two Delhi University students from Ladakh found dead in Jamia Nagar, suicide note retrieved

Police said a one-page suicide note was left behind by the man and the woman had left behind a two-page suicide note.

NEW DELHI: Bodies of two Delhi University students were found inside a flat in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar, police said on Sunday.

The man and the woman, both 23 years old, were from Ladakh, they said.

Both the students had injuries to their necks and two knives were recovered from inside the flat, they said.

During initial inquiry, it was learnt that the man used to stay alone in a flat at Jamia Nagar's Batla House area, while the woman was residing at Vijay Nagar in the North Campus, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South East, R P Meena, said.

The woman had come to meet the man at his flat on Saturday, he said.

The door of the flat was bolted from inside and was broken at the instance of a security guard and his son Vinod, Meena said, adding that the spot has been photographed and inspected.

The bodies have been shifted to the AIIMS. The students' families are in Delhi, the DCP said. Further inspection will be carried out by a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory, Meena said.

Comments

