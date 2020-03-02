Victims of Delhi violence start receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000: Delhi government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Victims of last week's communal violence in northeast Delhi have started receiving immediate assistance of Rs 25,000, the Delhi government said on Sunday.

In a statement, the AAP government said officers in all the four violence-affected divisions have started to distribute financial assistance to the victims as an immediate relief at their doorsteps.

"The families affected by the recent violence in Delhi began to receive immediate financial assistance of Rs 25,000 on Sunday. Also, some of the affected people came directly to the SDM office and received the amount. Apart from this, the process of assessing the loss also continued on Sunday," it said.

The AAP government had earlier announced a compensation package as well as relief and rehabilitation measures for the victims of the riots.

Kejriwal had also announced a cash grant of Rs 25,000 as immediate relief to the families of the deceased as well as for those whose houses were burnt.

The application was sought from such victims on Saturday and the government received 69 applications, the statement said.

The chief minister reviewed the relief and rehabilitation works at the northeast district magistrate's office and instructed the officers to take necessary steps to provide compensation amount to the affected families at the earliest, it said.

The officers scrutinised the applications, verified the victims and thereafter, on Sunday, the officials distributed Rs 25,000 as immediate relief, according to the statement.

It added that a detailed list of victims is being prepared to provide the compensation and that the victims were applying through the counter set up at the northeast district magistrate office as well as through NGOs.

There are 18 SDMs appointed in all the affected divisions. They are scrutinising and verifying the applications round the clock to prepare the list of beneficiaries at the earliest, it said.

The violence, which erupted on February 23, in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi claimed at least 42 lives and left over 200 injured.