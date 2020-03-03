Coronavirus outbreak: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with health minister, top officials

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called an urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain and other top officials at 3 pm on the government's preparations to deal with coronavirus, an official said.

The move comes a day after a case of the novel coronavirus was reported in the national capital, while another case was reported in Telangana.

Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and top officials of the Health Department will be present at the meeting and will brief the chief minister about the Delhi government's preparations, the official said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi.

It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days.

Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured.