25 hospitals asked to prepare for coronavirus cases in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has designated 25 hospitals for the treatment of Coronavirus cases in the national capital where a man has tested positive for the infection.



“We have made elaborate arrangements to tackle Coronavirus. Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) and Safdarjung are the designated nodal hospitals in the city. Apart from these, 25 other hospitals — 19 governments and six private — have been designated to treat coronavirus patients,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.



ALSO READ | Coronavirus scare: Demand for surgical masks, sanitisers shoot up in Delhi as stores run out of stock

“In these 25 hospitals, isolation wards have been set up with 250 beds additional beds. As many as 3.5 lakh N95 masks have been arranged and over 8,000 separation kits for staff treating Coronavirus patients are available currently.”



Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was informed about the one positive case in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Sisodia had called an emergency meeting with the health department to prevent a possible outbreak of Coronavirus.



ALSO READ: Six positive cases of coronavirus in India so far, confirms Health Ministry​



“Coronavirus is a new virus with no specific cure for now, but there is no need to panic. Some measures are being taken on the part of the government. The Government of India is also taking some measures on its part. Today, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also held a discussion with the Prime Minister in this regard. We will do everything possible to prevent the outbreak of the virus. We are also making preparations in Delhi to prevent the outbreak,” Sisodia said.



“We have to take care of personal hygiene and develop a habit of washing our hands frequently.”

Don’t panic: Gambhir



BJP’s East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir urged the people to keep calm and not panic. “Be alert, follow advisories & don’t panic. This will get us through!” he tweeted. “Our Govt has been exceptional in handling corona outbreak in the past 2 months when several other nations were struggling. It will take the effort of 1.3 billion to counter this deadly disease.”