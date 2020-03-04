AAP government out to crush India’s diversity, says Congress leader Ajay Maken 

Home Cities Delhi

A week after the deadly anti-CAA riots hit northeast Delhi, the Congress accused the Delhi government of turning a blind eye towards the people affected  during the riots.

Congress's Ajay Maken (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A week after the deadly anti-CAA riots hit northeast Delhi, the Congress accused the Delhi government of turning a blind eye towards the people affected during the riots.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken raised questions about the conduct of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as he alleged that even the government hospitals are not equipped to help the ones injured in the riots.

Maken said “when the whole of Delhi has CCTV, so where is the footage of the riots?” alleging that the footage had been deliberately removed. The Congress party which is attacking both the Central and Delhi governments said that during the violent riots Delhi had lost its secular ethos.

“We have grown up in Delhi living together but what had happened now, the people are leaving their places and ghettoisation is happening which is not good for the future,” Maken said.

The Congress leader demanded rollback of the Citizenship Amendment Act as the matter is subjudice and said that this has been deliberately brought to divide the society.

“The beauty of India is its diversity but the government is out to crush it,” Maken said.

At least 46 people have been killed in northeast Delhi since last week after clashes broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups on February 24.

