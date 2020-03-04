Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal giving clean chit to Centre: Congress slams Delhi CM, AAP

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi questioned if there is a mystery behind the newfound friendship between AAP and BJP.

Published: 04th March 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi interacts with media at West Bengal Pradesh Congress office in Kolkata Saturday Feb. 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The body language, the words and the stand of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sounded like he was there to give an official clean chit to the ruling party at the Centre and the Prime Minister with regard to Delhi violence, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal met PM Narendra Modi in Parliament House and discussed about the situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi.  

“He seems to have admitted on your camera that he did not even discuss the hate speeches and riots in Delhi. Can you believe it? You are discussing the sky and coffee, but, with close to 50 deaths in Delhi, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Prime Minister don’t discuss the hate speeches in Delhi, because that is what statement says,” Singhvi told reporters at a press briefing.

The senior leader questioned if there is a mystery behind the newfound friendship between AAP and BJP.

“Did the Hon’ble Chief Minister seek a registration of FIR forthwith? Did he say that the Home Minister should either resign or be reined in? Did he by name demand action against Kapil Mishra? It seemed to me that he was a supporter of BJP or member of the ‘Mantrimandal’ (Cabinet) who was speaking of the Central ‘Mantrimandal’ (Cabinet) after the meeting with the Prime Minister,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
aap Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Riots Delhi violence
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp