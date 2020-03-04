Arvind Kejriwal giving clean chit to Centre: Congress slams Delhi CM, AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The body language, the words and the stand of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sounded like he was there to give an official clean chit to the ruling party at the Centre and the Prime Minister with regard to Delhi violence, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said on Tuesday.



Kejriwal met PM Narendra Modi in Parliament House and discussed about the situation in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

“He seems to have admitted on your camera that he did not even discuss the hate speeches and riots in Delhi. Can you believe it? You are discussing the sky and coffee, but, with close to 50 deaths in Delhi, the Chief Minister of Delhi and the Prime Minister don’t discuss the hate speeches in Delhi, because that is what statement says,” Singhvi told reporters at a press briefing.

The senior leader questioned if there is a mystery behind the newfound friendship between AAP and BJP.



“Did the Hon’ble Chief Minister seek a registration of FIR forthwith? Did he say that the Home Minister should either resign or be reined in? Did he by name demand action against Kapil Mishra? It seemed to me that he was a supporter of BJP or member of the ‘Mantrimandal’ (Cabinet) who was speaking of the Central ‘Mantrimandal’ (Cabinet) after the meeting with the Prime Minister,” he added.