BJP chief JP Nadda orders drive to weed out bogus workers

Bogus membership was cited as one of the five key reasons for the drubbing when the saffron party reviewed the humiliating defeat in the February 8 elections.

BJP chief JP Nadda with senior BJP leaders at the meeting. (Photo | Twitter)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday gave directions to the party’s Delhi unit to start a drive for checking the details of new active members enrolled last year. The decision to initiate the crosschecking exercise was taken in the Delhi BJP’s core group meeting presided by Nadda.

BJP general secretary (organization) BL Santosh and more than 20 state leaders, including all seven Delhi MPs, Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel, former Delhi BJP chiefs Vijender Gupta and Satish Upadhyay, attended the meeting.

“In addition to the several decisions about organisational functioning and future programmes, it was decided to verify newly inducted active members. The direction has come straight from the central leadership,” said a BJP functionary, who was present in the meeting.

Bogus membership was cited as one of the five key reasons for the drubbing when the saffron party reviewed the humiliating defeat in the February 8 elections. In its membership drive from July to September last year, the Delhi BJP had registered about 17.5 lakh primary and 24, 000 actives members.  

“Several district-level office-bearers and leaders during the review meetings had questioned the authenticity of newly registered members. They had complained that party workers were hardly visible on the ground during campaign and especially on the polling day,” said another leader. In the meeting, the party’s core group has also set up a six-member panel to provide relief material to riot-hit localities of northeast Delhi. 

The panel will be headed by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who represents northeast Delhi parliamentary seat. The other members of the committee are east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, two office bearers  Yogita Singh (vice president) and Kuljeet Singh Chahel (general secretary).

“We are expecting to be on the ground from Wednesday. It has been decided, if rules permit, that Delhi MPs will contribute from their local area development fund,” said Tiwari.The riots in several areas of northeast Delhi has claimed over 40 lives and properties worth crores were damaged by mobs in three days.

