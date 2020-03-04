Coronavirus scare: Luxury hotel sends staff to two-week self-quarantine in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A luxury hotel advised its staff to self-quarantine for 14 days after a Coronavirus infected person had dined at its restaurant on February 28.



“Since receiving this news, as advised by the authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces,” the hotel said in an official statement.

The hotel has also started to conduct daily temperature checks of all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building.



“At this time, we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues. We continue to closely monitor this ongoing situation, remain vigilant in monitoring for symptoms among colleagues, and follow guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities, in an effort to ensure guests and colleagues remain in a healthy and safe environment,” it added.



The hotel authority further noted that it will continue to assist government authorities with any further question or need they may have regarding the situation.