Delhi assembly launches initiative to report fake news in city

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Peace and Harmony Committee of Delhi Legislative Assembly on Tuesday launched a WhatsApp number and email, where people can file a complaint against hate messages and fake news.



The phone number for the same is 8950000946 and email ID is dvscommittee@delhi.gov.in.The initiative will allow a person, to report such messages which should help curb fake news. The person will also be rewarded Rs 10,000.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Saurabh Bhardwaj, chairman of the committee said, “People can share their complaints against any hate message or fake news, which can cause communal disharmony. The numbers will be widely publicised through every possible way which will include advertisements on TV, radio, newspapers and other mediums. Hoardings and Unipoles will be put in schools, bus stops, metro and government offices,” he said.



The committee also decided to hold a peace meeting with six MLAs of violence-hit areas in northeast Delhi on March 5.



“Prominent religious leaders and people from the areas will join. The committee observed that before Holi and the Friday prayers, the meeting should send a message of communal harmony,” Bharadwaj said.