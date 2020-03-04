Home Cities Delhi

Gang of four creates ruckus at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s office, scuffles with staffers

As the head of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adir Ranjan Chowdhury has been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s policies.

Published: 04th March 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s personal office staffers were attacked by unidentified persons at his residence on Humayun Road on Tuesday evening. The Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha was not at the residence at the time of incident.

Chowdhury’s private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit lodged a complaint, the police said, adding that probe was on to ascertain the attackers.

The unidentified persons also vandalised the office of the Congress leader. Later, the Congress issued a statement condemning the attack which took place in Lutyen’s Delhi.

ALSO READ | PM Modi should follow examples of Shastri, Patil and quit: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

“We strongly condemn this act of vandalism to Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Shri @adhirrcinc’s office. The Delhi Police must take swift action in identifying & prosecuting the perpetrators,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

As the head of the party in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury has been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s policies. According to eyewitnesses, four people came looking at 5 p.m. to meet the MP from West Bengal. When his office staff said the MP was not at the residence, they asked to be connected to Chowdhury on phone. The office staff refused to do so following which a minor scuffle ensued.

“We have filed a complaint with Tughlak Road police station. It’s a serious concern as it also involved security of an MP.” Rajpandit said.

ALSO READ | Centre, AAP, provocative statements behind Delhi violence: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Defamation: Ramesh submits statement

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday submitted before a Delhi court a written statement in a defamation case filed against him and the Caravan magazine by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval.  

Vivek had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and Editor-in-Chief and reporter of the magazine for damaging his reputation. On Tuesday, Ramesh submitted a written statement under 313 of the CrPC to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja.

The court then posted the matter to April 9 for recording evidence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp