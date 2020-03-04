Gang of four creates ruckus at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s office, scuffles with staffers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s personal office staffers were attacked by unidentified persons at his residence on Humayun Road on Tuesday evening. The Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha was not at the residence at the time of incident.



Chowdhury’s private secretary Pradipto Rajpandit lodged a complaint, the police said, adding that probe was on to ascertain the attackers.



The unidentified persons also vandalised the office of the Congress leader. Later, the Congress issued a statement condemning the attack which took place in Lutyen’s Delhi.



“We strongly condemn this act of vandalism to Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Shri @adhirrcinc’s office. The Delhi Police must take swift action in identifying & prosecuting the perpetrators,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.



As the head of the party in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury has been critical of the Narendra Modi government’s policies. According to eyewitnesses, four people came looking at 5 p.m. to meet the MP from West Bengal. When his office staff said the MP was not at the residence, they asked to be connected to Chowdhury on phone. The office staff refused to do so following which a minor scuffle ensued.



“We have filed a complaint with Tughlak Road police station. It’s a serious concern as it also involved security of an MP.” Rajpandit said.



Defamation: Ramesh submits statement



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday submitted before a Delhi court a written statement in a defamation case filed against him and the Caravan magazine by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval.



Vivek had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and Editor-in-Chief and reporter of the magazine for damaging his reputation. On Tuesday, Ramesh submitted a written statement under 313 of the CrPC to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja.



The court then posted the matter to April 9 for recording evidence.