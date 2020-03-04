National Testing Agency to conduct entrance exam for JNU admissions in May 2020

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The entrance examination for the Jawaharlal Nehru University will be conducted by the National Testing Agency, a specialised body to conduct competitive examinations under the Union MHRD, in May.

A statement by the NTA said that the conduct of JNUEE has been entrusted to it by the ministry. It will be a computer-based test only.



The candidates interested in taking admission should apply between March 2nd to March 31st while the test will be held from May 11th to 14th, the statement said.



Many students and teacher’s bodies had earlier opposed the proposed computer-based test saying students from marginalised communities and remote areas may not be very comfortable with it.