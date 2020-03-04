Raghav Chadha lists 24-hour water supply, clean Yamuna as priorities in Delhi 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP legislator Raghav Chadha took over as Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman on Tuesday after which he listed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of 24-hour piped water supply to all households and a clean Yamuna as his top priorities. In his new assignment, Chadha will under intense scrutiny as the Jal Board is responsible for supplying water to the people of Delhi. Also, the Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre are locked in a fight over water quality after Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan released a Bureau of India Standards report which concluded that water samples were failing on many parameters.

During his first review of Jal Board works, the soft-spoken chartered accountant also took stock of the water supply in riot areas of northeast Delhi. He directed officials to take immediate steps to ensure effective delivery of clean drinking water to the people through additional deployment of water tankers, if required. “Provision of round-the-clock clean piped water supply to all households and the clean Yamuna are key priorities of the Kejriwal government. I will make every possible effort to make them a reality,” the Rajendra Nagar MLA said.

Explaining the plan for a clean Yamuna, Chadha said the target for the DJB is to reduce the discharge of sewer waste by 25 per cent each year, with the objective of zero sewer waste discharge into the river. The DJB vice-chairman stressed on the importance of groundwater rejuvenation, saying Delhi government is working to restore water bodies to restore ecological balance. “Pilot projects at Gogha and Rajokri lakes have been commissioned which have become a prototype at national and international level.”

The immediate priority is to prepare a summer action plan to handle peak summer water demand, he said. “The DJB will work on increasing the water supply in water-deficient areas, improving efficiency and faster disposal of complaints.”

Ending VIP culture



Soon after assuming office, Chadha in a symbolic gesture removed towel from his chair inside his chamber. Through his gesture, which was widely shared on the social media, the AAP MLA sought to give a message that he was ending VIP culture in his workplace.