'Hate destroyed it': Rahul Gandhi after visiting riot-hit northeast Delhi

At least 47 people have died and more than around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for four days in north-east Delhi.

Published: 04th March 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament house in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited violence-hit areas of northeast Delhi on Wednesday evening, saying the violence in the capital had hurt the country's reputation in the world.

Gandhi arrived in Brijpuri area where miscreants set fire to and vandalised a school. On reaching Arun Public School, Gandhi said, "This school is the future of India and hatred and violence has not only burnt this school building but also burnt the future of the country."

He said "People who are spreading hatred and violence are enemies of progress. Efforts are being made to divide people, today it is a time of sorrow, so I have come here. Let us all come together to restore the situation again."

ALSO READ | 'Adjournment unjustified': SC asks Delhi High Court to hear hate speeches plea on March 6

He said, "The violence in the country's capital has hurt the country's reputation in the world."

Asking people in the violence-hit areas to maintain peace, he said, "Brotherhood, unity and love is our strength, which we must maintain."

Gandhi said "During the violence the brotherhood, unity and love of India has been burnt, which is being distributed to India in such a manner. It will not benefit Bharat Mata".

Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and K.C. Venugopal were also present along with Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.

After visiting the dilapidated school, Gandhi said, "Such acts have damaged the mutual brotherhood of Mother India and the country. Such politics will not only harm the school but also harm the future of the country as a school."

Chaudhary said after the tour of northeast Delhi that the violence has hurt people's faith. He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had not yet visited the riot-hit areas.

After visiting the school, Gandhi also went to see a mosque set on fire during the violence.

