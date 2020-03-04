'Scan wasn't working': GTB Hospital admits to faulty machine when Delhi riots broke out

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: GTB Hospital authorities said that the CT scan machine was not working the first two days when riots broke out in northeast Delhi. A video shared by the president of Progressive Medicos & Scientists Forum (PMSF) Harjit Singh Bhatti on social media showed how an injured man, named Shahrukh, had received a gun injury in Kardam Puri during the riots but did not receive a CT scan owing to which he was taken to another hospital.

“Gunshot victims were referred to other hospitals because GTB’s CT scan was not functioning. This is the irony of India’s healthcare where small clinics or tertiary cares like GTB have no major difference,” he said.



ALSO READ: Kejriwal calls on PM Modi for first time after being re-elected as Delhi CM, discusses riots



The Medical Superintendent Sunil Kumar, however, did not elaborate on the shortcoming and simply said that the CT scan machine in the hospital was not functional the first two days of the riots but was working made functional by the third day.

The communal riots had hit the national capital last Sunday. Among patients who visited the hospital during and post the riots, 272 were male, 6 female and one is still unidentified. Of the total patients admitted, 54 were between the ages of 30-35, while 52 were aged between 20-25.



Four were aged between 10-15 and 23 were aged between 15-20. Presently, 34 patients are admitted to the hospital. Two cases remain critical.