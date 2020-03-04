Home Cities Delhi

Will not relent till government agrees to debate Delhi riots in Parliament, says Congress

The Congress has been demanding that the issue of communal riots in Delhi be debated in Parliament and proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been disrupted over the issue.

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

West Bengal MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress said on Wednesday it would continue with its protests till the government agrees to debate Delhi riots in Parliament.

Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party has been demanding that there should be a discussion in Parliament on the recent riots in Delhi.

"The government should accept its responsibility and the perpetrators of the violence should be punished. We have been asking the government repeatedly to debate on the issue," he said.

The government has said that the matter will be taken up after Holi, but the opposition is of the view that an important matter like this cannot wait.

"Today also, we protested inside the House. Till the time a debate on Delhi riots is allowed in Parliament, our protest both inside and outside will continue," Chowdhury told reporters outside Parliament.

