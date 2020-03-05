Home Cities Delhi

British firm QS ranks Jindal Global Law School as country's top law school 

Overall, 894 law schools were considered to be eligible by QS in these rankings, of which only 300 were ranked.

NEW DELHI: The Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) in Haryana’s Sonipat, which is affiliated to the O.P. Jindal Global University, has emerged as the top law school in India, according to a subject-wise ranking of global universities released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), an educational information firm based in Britain. The rankings were released on Wednesday.

JGLS has been ranked in the 101-150 band, among the world’s top law schools, according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2020, higher than the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, which has been ranked in the 151-200 band. Only two law schools from India have made it to the law subject rankings of QS.

“The ranking of universities beyond 100 is done in bracketing system. So, JGLS is between 100-150 whereas NLSIU is between 151-200,” Ashwin Fernandes, Regional Director, QS in Middle East, North Africa & South Asia, said in a statement. “This is truly a red-letter day in the history of JGU and JGLS. ,” said Naveen Jindal, the benefactor and founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University.

Overall, 894 law schools were considered to be eligible by QS in these rankings, of which only 300 were ranked. “It is an extraordinary and unprecedented institutional moment for JGU,” Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, JGU, said.

