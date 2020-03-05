Home Cities Delhi

Charm of Hindi poetry on canvas

Artist Sadhna Jain talks about her love for poetry and her exhibition Amidst and Beyond.

Curator Jitendra Padam is of the opinion that the artworks follow abstract tradition.

By Express News Service

Artist Sadhna Jain is not a poetess herself but her life revolves around the words composed by great poets of this country. She is most influenced by Sumitranandanan Pant, 20th-century poet known for romanticism genre.

“I was introduced to Sumitranandan Pant’s poetry when I was in ninth standard. His poems and books which influenced me most are Maun Nimantran and Chod Drumon ki Mridu Chaya. Overall, neo-romanticism has had a great impact on my art.”

In her new exhibition in the capital city, titled Amidst and Beyond, the artist will focus on nature, as appears in the poetry of Pant and many others who have done commendable work in that genre.

She says, “Pant’s work made me aware that we are surrounded by the abundant beauty of nature, what matters is the way one perceives it,” adding, “I am also thoroughly inspired by Kamayani by Jaishankar Prasad and Saket by Maithili Sharan Gupt, again from the new-romanticism genre. Nature contains so much more which is beyond our perceptions. I try to paint this very mystical side.”

Jain started panting when she was 15. She took a break when she was working and got back to painting since 10 years now. In the 40 works on display there are a number of textures evolved. The Benaras paintings exudes a charm of the ancient city, the European countryside brings out traditional conical pictures on the canvas. Talking about her inclinations towards the arts, she says, “I grew up in the ancient city of Prayagraj (Allahabad), a melting pot for art and culture. The beauty of that city has also invoked the love for art in me.”  

Curator Jitendra Padam is of the opinion that the artworks follow abstract tradition. He says, “I have chosen this show because I find the artworks extremely beautiful in the form of abstraction. She has depicted her landscapes and it has taken a fabulous form of art. The paintings also remind me of early works of noted painter Ram Kumar,” adding.

“I’m a lover of naturistic things. I feel that nature can make calm and composed and one should be in close proximity of nature to feel that peace and serenity.”

