Keeping coronavirus at bay: Delhi govt offices stall biometric entries

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday suspended biometric attendance in its offices across the national capital as a preemptive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. In a circular, the deputy secretary of the Delhi government Promila Mitra has asked all Deputy Secretaries and Section Officers to suspend biometric attendance.

“In pursuance of the letter dated 04.03.2020 of Health and Family Welfare Department, I am directed to request you to kindly get biometric attendance of all officers/officials of your department suspended in the interest of all staff till further orders in view of coronavirus threat...,” Mitra said in the letter.

The circular refers to the source of order as the Special Secretary of the Delhi’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was not only Delhi as the government in neighbouring Punjab also temporarily stopped biometric attendance in government offices, including the state secretariat. Government employees will mark attendance manually.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain took stock of preparations at LNJP Hospital where 11 separate rooms and isolation wards were set up to treat ccoronavirus cases.

People wear masks to be on guard from the infection | Ashish Kumar Kataria

The Delhi government is well prepared to increase the number of rooms and facilities as and when required, he said after visiting the hospital to check the preparedness to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

He said those tested positive for the virus will be admitted to single-occupancy rooms. “The Delhi government has set up a separate ward in the LNJP hospital to treat the coronavirus-affected people. We have 11 separate rooms where only confirmed patients will stay in single occupancy basis. The suspected patients will be treated in the ward which is isolated,” Jain said, adding that the ward also has a separate entrance so that there is no risk to other people.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, 4,587 passengers travelling from coronavirus-affected countries were screened at the airport on Thursday.

Mughal Gardens to close from March 7

The Mughal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be closed for the public from March 7 on account of precautionary measures for coronavirus. “Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for the public from Saturday to avoid any large gathering of people,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said.

Gurugram run rescheduled

The Gurugram marathon was postponed amid scare of novel coronavirus rapidly spreading in Delhi-NCR. “We have taken the decision in public interest as a large gathering can spread this disease. The next date of the marathon will be announced after scare got over,” OP Singh, advisor to the Harayana, said. Over 85,000 residents from across Delhi-NCR had registered for the event scheduled on March 8. The Haryana government is organising this event in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29.

Five people quarantined

Five people who came in contact with a Coronavirus patient who works in Gurgugram were quarantined till their results come in, health officials said on Thursday. The Paytm employee, who tested positive on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurugram, an official said. Delhi health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with. The patient is a resident of Uttam Nagar.

DDMA meets hotel owners

On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting with 80 hotel and guest house owners as part of its effort to reach out to these commercial establishments in the wake of the coronavirus cases. According to officials present in the meeting, the SOPs were explained to the manager and hotel owners.

Isolation ward

An isolation ward containing 14 beds has been set up at Bara Hindurao Hospital, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said. Nodal officers were deputed at Hindurao and Kasturba Hospitals to report corona cases. A team will review the situation, he said.