Home Cities Delhi

Keeping coronavirus at bay: Delhi govt offices stall biometric entries

It was not only Delhi as the government in neighbouring Punjab also temporarily stopped biometric attendance in government offices, including the state secretariat.

Published: 05th March 2020 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Biometric

Image used for representation purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday suspended biometric attendance in its offices across the national capital as a preemptive measure to check the spread of coronavirus. In a circular, the deputy secretary of the Delhi government Promila Mitra has asked all Deputy Secretaries and Section Officers to suspend biometric attendance. 

“In pursuance of the letter dated 04.03.2020 of Health and Family Welfare Department, I am directed to request you to kindly get biometric attendance of all officers/officials of your department suspended in the interest of all staff till further orders in view of coronavirus threat...,” Mitra said in the letter.

The circular refers to the source of order as the Special Secretary of the Delhi’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was not only Delhi as the government in neighbouring Punjab also temporarily stopped biometric attendance in government offices, including the state secretariat. Government employees will mark attendance manually.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health minister Satyendar Jain took stock of preparations at LNJP Hospital where 11 separate rooms and isolation wards were set up to treat ccoronavirus cases.

People wear masks to be on guard from the infection | Ashish Kumar Kataria

The Delhi government is well prepared to increase the number of rooms and facilities as and when required, he said after visiting the hospital to check the preparedness to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. 

He said those tested positive for the virus will be admitted to single-occupancy rooms. “The Delhi government has set up a separate ward in the LNJP hospital to treat the coronavirus-affected people. We have 11 separate rooms where only confirmed patients will stay in single occupancy basis. The suspected patients will be treated in the ward which is isolated,” Jain said, adding that the ward also has a separate entrance so that there is no risk to other people.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi government, 4,587 passengers travelling from coronavirus-affected countries were screened at the airport on Thursday.

Mughal Gardens to close from March 7
The Mughal Gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be closed for the public from March 7 on account of precautionary measures for coronavirus. “Continuing the precautionary measures at Rashtrapati Bhavan in view of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, the Mughal Gardens will close for the public from Saturday to avoid any large gathering of people,” a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement said. 

Gurugram run  rescheduled 
The Gurugram marathon was postponed amid scare of novel coronavirus rapidly spreading in Delhi-NCR. “We have taken the decision in public interest as a large gathering can spread this disease. The next date of the marathon will be announced after scare got over,” OP Singh, advisor to the Harayana, said. Over 85,000 residents from across Delhi-NCR had registered for the event scheduled on March 8. The Haryana government is organising this event in Gurugram’s Leisure Valley Ground in Sector 29.

Five people quarantined   
Five people who came in contact with a Coronavirus patient who works in Gurgugram were quarantined till their results come in, health officials said on Thursday. The Paytm employee, who tested positive on Wednesday, came in touch with 91 people in Gurugram, an official said.  Delhi health officials are also coordinating with their counterparts in Noida to ascertain the number of people he came in contact with.  The patient is a resident of Uttam Nagar.

DDMA meets hotel owners
On Thursday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting with 80 hotel and guest house owners as part of its effort to reach out to these commercial establishments in the wake of the coronavirus cases. According to officials present in the meeting, the SOPs were explained to the manager and hotel owners.

Isolation ward 
An isolation ward containing 14 beds has been set up at Bara Hindurao Hospital, North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said. Nodal officers were deputed at Hindurao and Kasturba Hospitals to report corona  cases. A team will review the situation, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
biometric attendance Delhi government Delhi government offices
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp