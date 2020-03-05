Home Cities Delhi

New Delhi Municipal Council constitutes two rapid response teams for screening residents

The move comes after a person who had dined at a five-star hotel in the national capital tested positive for Covid-19.

People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has formed two rapid response teams for screening of residents who had visited coronavirus-affected countries after January 15 and has already screened 56 houses.

“Two rapid response teams, consisting of doctors, paramedical staff and public health specialist, have been formed for awareness generation and screening of persons in NDMC area, who visited coronavirus-affected countries after January 15,” a senior official of NDMC’s Health Department said.

“The Delhi government’s health department has given a list of 56 persons residing in NDMC area, who had visited the affected countries. The rapid response team has visited and screened 56 houses and none of the residents had signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection. The status report has been shared with integrated disease surveillance programme unit of New Delhi district,” the official added.

The NDMC area is home to political executives and senior bureaucrats, as well as the Parliament building, Rashtrapati Bhavan, diplomatic enclave and five-star hotels. The civic body has also asked all hotels and guest houses in the area to send report regarding guests coming from the affected countries or any person showing symptoms of fever or flu. The move comes after a person who had dined at a five-star hotel in the national capital tested positive for Covid-19.

