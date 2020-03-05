No fee hike, JNU refutes student union's claims

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Refuting claims made by Jawaharlal Nehru University's Students' Union (JNUSU) of a steep hike in admission and medical fees, the university administration on Thursday clarified that there is no such fee hike.

The university administration has also issued a statement explaining the break-up of the fee structure for different courses.

"There have been some media reports citing an increase in the institution's fee for prospective students set to join JNU in the academic year 2020-21. The University would like to clarify that there is no such hike in the fee, including the one-time medical fee," university administration said on Thursday.

On Wednesday the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) claimed that the university had hiked admission and medical fees for the new admission, creating a stir.

JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh claimed that the admission fee, which was Rs 283 earlier, was hiked to Rs 780.

She told IANS, "The medical fee, which was Rs 9 per year earlier, has now been hiked to Rs 1,000 per year."