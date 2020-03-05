Parent Teacher Meetings to restore faith among riot-hit Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To help the teachers, students and parents in riot-affected areas of northeast Delhi, the Department of Education (DoE) kicked off a special mega Parent Teacher Meeting (PTM) on Wednesday. These will be held for two days in schools falling under the northeast district of Delhi.



According to DoE officials, the exercise aims to build trust and understand the problems that students and parents might be facing due to the prevalent situation.



All schools of northeast Delhi and some affected in East will be covered. As part of the exercise, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will also visit a few schools.

Mega PTMs were aggressively promoted by the Aam Aadmi Party government in its previous term. Some problems to be discussed include the damage of infrastructure during the riots and what schools are doing to overcome the issues being faced in conducting classes regularly.



Earlier, the DoE issued guidelines for the heads of schools and centre superintendent to ensure that the records of students not appearing in the exam from affected areas is maintained meticulously and shared with CBSE. CM Arvind Kejriwal also announced that children who lost scholastic books and material in the riots would be provided new ones free of cost by the DoE.

“The gist is that we have to get our lives back on track, and for that, we must do away with the hatred within us and start spreading love once again. It is time to move on from the nightmares of rampant violence spread on the streets to focusing on our dreams now. The need of this PTM is to help us revive the dreams that our children along with their parents have seen towards building a strong career for themselves,” said Sisodia.