SC asks 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict Sajjan Kumar to be medically examined by AIIMS doctors

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a convict in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case who is currently serving a life term, to be produced before a board of doctors from AIIMS for medical tests on Thursday.



Kumar, who has been behind bars since December 31, 2018, after he turned himself over to the law enforcers on being convicted and awarded the life sentence by the Delhi High Court, has sought bail citing ill health.

“Whether or not the convict needs to be institutionalised will be decided once the report of the Board by the AIIMS doctor comes in,” a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said, directing that the report by the AIIMS doctors be submitted to it within a week.

Advocate Vikas Singh, representing Kumar, cited his medical report to argue his case, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta questioned the veracity of the report by a private doctor, and sought a medical examination by AIIMS doctors.



Senior lawyer Dushyant Dave, appearing for one of the victims, said, “Over 660 innocent people were slaughtered in his (Kumar’s) constituency. Hence, he shouldn’t be given be given any special treatment such as being admitted to a private hospital.”