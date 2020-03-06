By Express News Service

Buzzing with the Delhi’s glitterati such as Naina Redu, Neha Lidder, Rajiv Ganbhir, Pallavi Chahan and others, Joe Shu, a premium luxury shoe brand launched its Spring/Summer’20 collection at DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj, Founded in 2017 by Jyoti Mohan Narula (Co-founder Genesis Colors/Satya Paul), Joe Shu aims to provide the discerning Indian male with an option of elegant shoes at an affordable rates. With a deep-rooted desire to make international trends accessible to the Indian audience, the brand brings an array of premium products combining style and comfort from across Europe with its SS’20 collection.

At the launch, Founder Jyoti Narula said, “The Spring Summer Launch extends our brand philosophy with our designs catering to the modern-day man. We ensure that our shoes are on par international brands. This collection is playful and colourful, and was created for the Indian man like never before.”

While searching for dreamy kicks, Narula scoured through bustling cities and picturesque hamlets, and small workshops and big factories.

Jyoti visited Italy, Spain and Portugal, collecting all the shoes that made him merry. All his finds are available at Joe Shu. This collection ranges from moccasins and lace up’s to monk straps and brogues to loafers and mules along with casuals. While building this luxury brand of men’s footwear, Narula travelled through Europe, looking for the perfect shoes that would gladden the heart and help complete his wardrobe with shoes that made him happy, shoes that felt ideal. He was tired of “making do” with what was available, and frustrated with the fact that nice shoes meant breaking the bank even if done with dubious quality. Joe went on this journey so you wouldn’t have to feel what he felt. He went so you could be “a step ahead!”