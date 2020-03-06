AAP's 'free sewer scheme' draw flak from green panel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal directed the AAP government on Thursday to review its “free sewer scheme”, saying such a policy is contrary to the basic tenets of civic life. The approach of the Delhi government in preventing the discharge of untreated sewage and pollutants in the Yamuna was against the concern for the environment and the rule of law, it said.

The pollution of the river could certainly be attributed to governance deficit and an absence of sound management practices, it said, adding there was no adequate sewage connectivity in Delhi and sewage charges were not being collected on account of the Mukhyamantri Free Sewer scheme.

“Resources are not meant to help a polluter. Pollution remains unabated, which affects the rights of the citizens to a clean environment. It is better to provide a clean environment and recover the cost of remedying the pollution than declaring free sewage treatment and not treating sewage,” the NGT said.