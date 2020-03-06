After attacks on its silence during Delhi riots, AAP reaches out with more workers, higher compensation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After coming under attack for not doing enough to contain the violence that spread in northeast Delhi, the AAP government has instructed party workers and MLAs to regularly hold meetings with the locals and assure them of aid.

Members have been instructed to explain what all the government has offered to do and help the victims out.

Locals in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Mustafabad, Brahmapuri and other parts complained of lack of political presence. After receiving inputs of growing discontent among people on the ground, the AAP high command once again pushed its machinery in force to control the anger.

“People voted for AAP but after that none of the leaders have come to visit and take stock of the ground situation,” said a resident of Vijay Park in Babarpur.

Labour minister Gopal Rai has undertaken four major visits to colonies in the area, while a few others have visited Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in the past week. Most of the riot-affected areas fall under Rai’s Assembly constituency.

The Delhi Cabinet on Thursday decided also to enhance compensation for damage to residential units in the riots in the northeastern part of the city.

According to a government statement, each floor of a multi-storey building will be treated as a residential unit for providing compensation. A compensation of Rs 1 lakh will be provided for complete loot of household goods in residential units and Rs 50,000 for partial loot, the statement said.

Compensation of up to Rs 10 lakh will be given to schools damaged during the riots. During the disbursal of compensation on the ground, it was found that there were multiple owners and multiple tenants living in the same building.

Therefore, the AAP government has now decided to treat each floor of a house as a different residential unit, the statement read.

Twitter spat over riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a Twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly giving hate speeches. Reacting to Bhardwaj’s tweet, Mishra said he would take the truth analysis test if CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Amanatullah Khan would take the test with him.