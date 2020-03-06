Delhi Assembly peace panel receives 954 social media hate speech complaints

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The‘Peace and Harmony Committee’ constituted by the Delhi Assembly held its first meeting on Thursday in Gokalpuri where local MLAs from riot-affected constituencies were invited.

The committee, which launched a special helpline number to accept complaints regarding fake messages, has received a total of 954 complaints so far.

“We held a dialogue with religious leaders and members of RWAs in affected areas. The target is to maintain calm in the situation and to get life back on track,” said chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj. BJP MLAs from Ghonda and Karawal Nagar were present along with AAP MLAs of Mustafabad, Seelampur and senior police officials.

Keeping in mind the upcoming festival of Holi and the Friday prayers, the members of the committee requested leaders to spread the message of brotherhood and moving further together.

“There were a few issues raised by people, so the same have been informed to the police and other relevant authorities, who have assured timely action,” added Bharadwaj. To help tackle hate speech and rumours, the committee has proposed Rs 10,000 as a reward for whistleblowers.