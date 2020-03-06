Delhi BJP announces rations, financial assistance to riot-affected families

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi will provide financial assistance and rations to the victims of the communal riots that took place in northeast Delhi. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday said that the aim is to reach out to at least 200 families every day.

Tiwari represents the northeast Delhi constituency in Lok Sabha.“Each family will be given assistance of Rs 5,000, including a ration packet, which contains flour, rice, pulses, refined oil, and spices. Each packet cost Rs 750-800 and remaining Rs 4,250 or Rs 4,200 will go in cash to beneficiaries. The relief will start reaching people by 3 pm tomorrow (Friday),” he said.

The BJP leader said that it is that good several political leaders are visiting the riot-hit areas, saying joint efforts are required to make the situation normal. Tiwari, however, added that some politicians are using it as ‘political tourism’.

“I request them to understand the sufferings, the problems of the people and try to help them,” he told the media.

All the sections of society have suffered in this violence and some people are deprived of food and shelter because their houses have been burned, he added. “The Delhi BJP family including all the MPs, members of relief committees, workers and office-bearers are helping the people who have lost their houses,” Tiwari notes.

The Delhi BJP has set up a six-member committee of its leaders including MPs Gautam Gambhir and Hans Raj Hans to arrange relief material for the riot-affected people. “All of us need to live like this so that hatred is not spread among the people for political gain,” he said.