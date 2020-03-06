No magic potion for weight loss: Check out how to do it right

Home Cities Delhi

We have always observed that the most effective way to lose weight and keep it in check is through a healthy lifestyle, with a healthy mind and body, sound sleep and activity. 

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

How many of you have tried the weight loss pills that claim that you’ll lose extra weight in XYZ days? Did it really help? Is your weight still stable or does it fluctuate?

We need to start thinking logically because there is no magic tablet/potion for losing weight. We have always observed that the most effective way to lose weight and keep it in check is through a healthy lifestyle, with a healthy mind and body, sound sleep and activity. 

Eat a healthy balanced diet with grains, pulses, a little non-veg, nuts, seeds, lots of fruits and vegetables, and be physically active.

These weight-reducing tablets, powders, tea or syrups are diuretics – they just reduce the water content of your body, not the fat.

As water is lost from your body, you feel lighter and assume your weight has reduced. But these tablets, if taken for a long time, affect your kidneys or can cause severe kidney diseases.

Few medications (called lipase inhibitors) prevent some of the fat in foods from being digested. Instead, the fat is moved through the intestines and excreted out of our body. Common side effects after taking these medications involve changes in bowel movements – loose stools to an increased number of bowel movements to oily spotting. 

Apart from the ones mentioned above, extreme risks could be liver damage, hives, rashes, itching, difficulty breathing, and stomach pain. Also, by blocking fat absorption, you may not be getting enough fat-soluble vitamins, that is, Vitamins  A (beta-carotene), D, E, and K. Ultimately, discipline, moderation and common sense are the keys to weight-loss, whether or not you choose to supplement your diet with pills. Losing weight is a slow process, especially for women who shouldn’t lose faith if their diet isn’t working or if they are only losing two to three pounds a week.

The best approach is a balanced one – eating nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich food at every meal, a small portion of protein at each meal, and small amounts of healthy fats throughout the day.

Also make sure you get sound sleep, as your sleep plays an important role in improving body functions, as well as losing weight.

So, this International Women’s Day, let’s pledge to be mindful, disciplined and consistent to achieve your weight and inch-loss goal.

DEEPIKA RATHOD
The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments.

