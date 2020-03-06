Rain, wind bring down temperature in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The mercury in the city dropped slightly due to rains on a windy, overcast Thursday.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, around two notches less than that on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The minimum stood at 14.4 degrees Celsius. “Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph with light to moderate rain most likely to continue over Delhi and adjoining areas during next one hour,” the IMD said in a late evening brief.

On Wednesday, IMD had predicted that the city was likely to receive heavy rain, accompanied by squall, high wind speeds and possibly a hailstorm as well.

Winds clocking up to 25 kilometres per hour helped to improve the overall air quality.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 79, which falls in the ‘satisfactory’ category. Incidentally, this is almost after three months that the air quality has improved to this level in the city.

The weather department said moderate rains are expected on Friday, along with hailstorm or squall with winds gusting up to 40-50 kmph. As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in the national capital at 7 pm on Wednesday was 169 which fall in the ‘moderate’ category.

Snarls on roads

Traffic was affected in the carriageway from MCD chowk towards DU due to waterlogging. The carriageway from Seelampur to Shahdara also saw waterlogging.