Society must pitch in for elder care

By Express News Service

Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla launched ‘Age-Friendly Hospital Initiative’, a project of Wellness Health & You for the wellbeing of the elderly. It also organised an ‘Elders Basant Mela’ wherein more than 350 elders participated.

At the event, a number of fun activities like singing, dancing, skits etc., were held for the elderly. Another highlight was a medical quiz to test the knowledge of the participants pertaining to the common health issues.

Couples celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary (60 years of togetherness) and elders about 85 years old were also honoured.

“The aim of holding this programme was to address the issues affecting elders’ quality of life and empower them to tackle those. We intend to become their partners and not just service providers,” said Dr G S Grewal, Sr Consultant, Elder Care, Fortis Escorts Hospital and Chairman, Wellness Health & You.

Dr Grewal said that while prevalence and incidence of diseases, as well as hospitalisation rates, are much higher in older people, elderly care is largely a neglected area. “While medical professionals are recognising elder care as a separate category, society has to take up the responsibility of supporting the caregivers and also design interventions to promote and empower elders to practice active ageing,” said Dr Grewal.

About Arvi app

Arvi, a healthcare solution for senior citizens, has launched its emergency response app in India. When they click the app on their mobile screens, an alarm is raised and automatically an alert is sent to five family members.

The Arvi support team can track the GPS location of mobile every 60 seconds and schedule an ambulance/ paramedic to the spot.

The app is available for both Android and iOS users.

