28-year-old gangster wanted in seven murder cases arrested in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old notorious gangster, involved in seven murder cases and carrying a total reward of Rs 75,000, was arrested near Mehrauli-Gurgaon road in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah identified the man as Vicky, a resident of Ghaziabad and member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang of South Delhi.

Vicky had been absconding for a year and was arrested on Friday afternoon, said Kushwah.

He carried a reward of Rs 25,000 from Delhi Police and Rs 50,000 from UP Police.

Vicky was wanted in more than 15 criminal cases, seven of them related to murder.

In May 2019, Vicky and his associates killed Prince Chaudhary, a rival gang member, near Saket Mall in Delhi.

In July last year, he shot dead Vinod, a resident of Bagpat in UP, due to rivalry, police said.