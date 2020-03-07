Coronavirus scare: Delhi govt asks schools to not conduct morning assembly for students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After closure of all the primary schools till March-end, the Delhi government asked schools to suspend morning assembly and biometric attendance as precautionary measures to check the spread of coronavirus. Children and the elderly are most vulnerable to the infection which has now affected 31 people in the country. Moreover, the ongoing spell of cold and damp weather in the city increase the risk of contracting viruses.

“Do not hold school assembly. Also withhold biometric attendance for staff till further orders,” the Directorate of Education said in a letter on Friday to principals of all government and private schools.

Though all the primary classes are closed till March 31, no such order has been passed for students of secondary classes and the school staff, both teaching and non-teaching.

As of now, the Delhi government is ready with 230 beds in hospitals to deal with corona cases. “Isolation wards and special beds have been made in 19 government and six private hospitals to deal with coronavirus. Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital have been set up as nodal hospitals,”

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said in a press briefing. “Coronavirus can be avoided if people are alert.”

Masks and hand sanitizers are not necessary for common people, he said, commenting on the shortage of these products. “Masks are necessary only for doctors and medical staff.

Apart from physicians, people who are suffering from cold-cough, cold, fever, etc., can also use the masks. Similarly, since the doctors can’t wash their hands after treating every patient so they use hand sanitisers,” the health minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, Southwest Delhi District Magistrate Rahul Singh ordered the government and private hospitals to reserve 10 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients.

“As you are aware that there is an emergency situation of COVID-19 in Delhi. Therefore, all government and private hospitals need to create the facility of isolation beds for COVID-19 patients, i.e., 10 per cent of the total bed capacity of all government and private hospitals,” the order stated.

Anganwadis shut till March 31

The Delhi government on Friday announced the closure of all the 10,740 anganwadi centres across the national capital till March 31. The notification was issued as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus among young children and pregnant and lactating mothers, Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said.

Gurugram reports another case

In Gurugram, an MNC employee tested positive for coronavirus. Chief Medical Officer BK Rajora said the patient, a 29-year-old man, returned from Thailand and Malaysia last month. “He rejoined work on February 7 but was sent on leave. We had quarantined him and took blood sample. His report tested positive,” the CMO said.

11 quarantined at their homes

Eleven people, including seven family members of a man who tested positive for coronavirus after his visit to Thailand, have been quarantined at their residences, health officials said. The 25-year-old man, who also travelled to Malaysia, has tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Delhi to three. Fifty households in west Delhi are under surveillance.