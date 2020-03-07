Delhi grapples with traffic snarls, waterlogging after heavy rains

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As rains lashed large parts of the Delhi-NCR region, including Noida, on Friday afternoon, the movement of traffic was affected due to heavy waterlogging across the national capital. The Capital received its highest rainfall in 24 hours in March since 2015. The all-time 24-hour highest rainfall recorded in the city in this month was 62.2 mm, on March 11, 1915.

According to the traffic police, waterlogging affected traffic movement at Devli More Khan Pur, Madhuban Chowk , Fortis Hospital, IIT towards Munirka, Mangal Bazar Road, Sangam Vihar, Maharani Bagh Bus Stand, Anukampa Banquet Hall Road no. 43 Rani Bagh and from Majnu Ka Tilla towards Wazirabad.

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper as traffic was obstructed from ITO towards Laxmi Nagar due to breakdown of a vehicle. Vehicular movement was slowed on Rani Jhansi Road due to a wall collapse.

As per the weather advisory for Noida and Delhi-NCR, thunderstorms are likely to hit the region on Saturday too. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the regional weather forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department, said the national capital has been receiving spells of rains since March 4 due to a western disturbance.

Rains over the last two days have brought the mercury down. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 22 degrees Celsius. Rains and strong winds have improved the city’s air quality. At 9:45 am, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 69, which falls in the satisfactory category. Riot-hit families sheltered at an Eidgah in northeast Delhi’s Mustafabad had to spend a sleepless night after the tents erected in the open ground started leaking following heavy rainfall and the sewage is getting mixed with rainwater flooded the relief camp. The mattresses got wet and muddy due to the overnight rain, several families complained on Friday, fearing the children might catch cold or fall sick.

