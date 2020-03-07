Delhi riots: Court extends Shahrukh Khan's police custody by 3 days

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended the police custody of Shahrukh Khan, who pointed gun at a police head constable during the violence in Delhi's North-East area, by three more days.

He was presented before Duty Magistrate Vijay Shri Rathore at the end of his four-day remand period amidst high security. A video of Shahrukh brandishing gun at Delhi Police head constable Deepak Dahia had gone viral during the communal riots in northeast Delhi, last month.

He went at large after the incident and was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on March 3. Pursuant to that, the court has sent him to four-day police remand.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Delhi Police's crime branch recovered an illegal country-made pistol used by him on Friday.

Police has registered a case against the accused under Section 186 and 383 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act.