Delhi woman kept under isolation for suspected coronavirus

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A woman, who came in contact with the Paytm employee who tested positive for coronavirus, has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital here for suspected infection, Delhi's health department said on Saturday.

In a bulletin, the department said she is kept under isolation at the hospital. "One more case is preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi. Confirmation is awaited. She has no travel history but has history of contact with Case no. 2 (the Patym employee) on 28.02.2020," it said.

Delhi has recorded three positive cases of coronavirus -- a 45-year-old man from Mayur Vihar, the Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi and another man from west Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia.

Officials also said all 38 people the woman came in touch with have been traced. She was among 168 people the Paytm employee came in contact with.