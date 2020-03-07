Homophobia is a deep seethed conditioning that won’t go away easily: Navin Noronha

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Bhayander boy Navin Noronha grew up performing for himself before the mirror until someone saw him and advised him to use a stage. Termed as the unofficial “good child” of comedy, Noronha dabbles in podcasting, improv (improvisational theatre), acting and writing as well. One of the two comedians from the LGBTQ community to perform at the first edition of The Circuit, Noronha says he is here to comfort people with alternative voices. The Circuit is all about having the best talent in the business of comedy performing across Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru from March 6-15.

A brief chat with Noronha:

When was the first time you found that you could make people laugh?

I always was the class clown.

How was your first experience on stage in front of an audience and then the journey?

The first time, like any firsts, was nerve-racking. Because you chase the laugh and it hardly comes to you easily when you’re so wet behind the ears. But things improved and it’s been five years since I’ve been actively performing. I lost count of the number of shows a while ago (laughs). I develop my content by living all the experiences I mostly talk about.

What are your views on the comedy reality shows on television?

Good quality shows still aren’t there yet. We need better producers and writers who understand how to make it a reality show, and not just regular vanilla stuff.

Has comedy emerged as a strong medium of communication over the years?

Of course, it has. Kunal Kamra and Zakir Khan are now household names. I wish there were more English-speaking comics also in the mix.

Indians are not known to laugh at themselves. Is the scenario changing?

Well, when you look around today in India, irrespective of whether one has the sense of humour or not, the joke is on us (smiles).

What type of challenges do you face being a queer performer?

Every challenge someone on the fringes would face. From lower budget offers workwise to being almost always ignored for comedy projects. I’ve seen it all. People hardly say it but homophobia is a deep seethed conditioning like sexism that won’t go away overnight.

Whom do you idolise?

Not Anu Malik.

What can we expect from the performances at The Circuit?

Sass with a hint of class.