Home Cities Delhi

Involve local cops in search for rioters: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to STF

Locals have informed the minister that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station.

Published: 07th March 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Gopal Rai

AAP leader Gopal Rai (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Labour minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Friday requested the Delhi Police’s senior officers to involve beat constables in their search for riot suspects. In order to nab suspects of northeast Delhi riots, a Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted by Delhi Police. “One of the problems is that when the members of the Special Task Force are going for search in many areas, they are not going with the local police.

In those areas, the SHOs and local police officers are not accompanying them. Yesterday, the STF team had gone to Babarpur at 12 in the night and told the people that they were police officers. During that, 200 to 250 local people gathered there and demanded the induction of SHOs or beat officers,” said Rai who has been meeting locals in the area regularly.

After the heavy rains that lashed the national capital for two days, the problems of people sheltered in relief camps have increased. Locals have informed the minister that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station. Rai has spoken to SHOs and DCPs of the police stations concerned to solve the problem and to expedite the process of filing FIRs so that people can receive compensation at the earliest.

“The people who were sheltered in the camp had to face difficulties because of the rainwater. The situation of the rainwater which was accumulated was diffused by the government by laying wooden planks,” added Rai. So far, the Delhi Police has registered 683 cases in connection with last week’s riots in northeast Delhi, officials said. Out of them, 48 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement. In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Rai Delhi riots Delhi
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp