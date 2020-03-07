Involve local cops in search for rioters: Delhi minister Gopal Rai to STF

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Labour minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai on Friday requested the Delhi Police’s senior officers to involve beat constables in their search for riot suspects. In order to nab suspects of northeast Delhi riots, a Special Task Force (STF) has been constituted by Delhi Police. “One of the problems is that when the members of the Special Task Force are going for search in many areas, they are not going with the local police.

In those areas, the SHOs and local police officers are not accompanying them. Yesterday, the STF team had gone to Babarpur at 12 in the night and told the people that they were police officers. During that, 200 to 250 local people gathered there and demanded the induction of SHOs or beat officers,” said Rai who has been meeting locals in the area regularly.

After the heavy rains that lashed the national capital for two days, the problems of people sheltered in relief camps have increased. Locals have informed the minister that many riot-affected people are finding it difficult to lodge an FIR with the concerned police station. Rai has spoken to SHOs and DCPs of the police stations concerned to solve the problem and to expedite the process of filing FIRs so that people can receive compensation at the earliest.

“The people who were sheltered in the camp had to face difficulties because of the rainwater. The situation of the rainwater which was accumulated was diffused by the government by laying wooden planks,” added Rai. So far, the Delhi Police has registered 683 cases in connection with last week’s riots in northeast Delhi, officials said. Out of them, 48 were related to the Arms Act, it said in a statement. In total, 1,983 people have been either detained or arrested.