JNU puts pensions on hold for February, says did not receive funds from UGC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has decided to put on hold its employees’ pension for the month of February. In a notice addressed to the State Bank of India branch of JNU Campus, from the Finance and Accounts Department, it was mentioned that the university has not received the funds from the Universal Grants Commission allocated to be paid to pensioners.

“This is to state that due to non-receipt of allocation of funds for payment of pension of JNU pensioners from UGC it will not be possible for the university to pay the pension of University’s pensioners for the month of February 2020,” it stated

“In view of the above, you are requested not to pay the pension of JNU pensioners for the month of February 2020 till further orders in this regard. All concerned CPPCs of SBI may please also be informed about the above instructions,” the notice further added.

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers Association (JNUTA) on Friday shot off a letter to the Secretary of Ministry of Human Resource Development demanding an inquiry into the “drastic reduction in positions reserved for SCs and STs in JNU.”