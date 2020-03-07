Home Cities Delhi

Kill passivity and take action

#IgnoreNoMore by Breakthrough aims to motivate bystanders to intervene and help

Published: 07th March 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Breakthrough’s Sohini Bhattacharya and Uber’s Pvan Vaish

Breakthrough’s Sohini Bhattacharya and Uber’s Pvan Vaish

By Express News Service

Every year, the number of panel discussions, felicitations or cultural functions around Women’s Day keeps increasing as March 8 approaches. But overall, there seems to be no decrease in the number of cases of crime against women. 

According to the National Crime Record Bureau report of 2018 (NCRB), nearly 3.78 lakh cases of crime against women were reported across India. Among the many initiatives working to put a stop to such incidents is Uber in partnership with Breakthrough that has brought its global ‘Driving Change’ campaign to India. As part of this deal, Breakthrough has launched a campaign, #IgnoreNoMore.

Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO, Breakthrough, said, “The campaign encourages bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces. The aim is to motivate passive bystanders to actively intervene in such cases by calling in other people or help the person who is being violated.” The first phase of the campaign will be launched on March 8 through a microsite, ignorenomore.inbreakthrough.org.

“We will invite people to share their stories about the action they took as bystanders. When people hear more and more of such stories, they will be inspired. People don’t feel they can take action. But they can. It will help people know what is bystander intervention, how can they intervene and what are the ways of doing it. Also, we will make people pledge that they will take action if something happens in front of them, and create role models who inspire others,” she adds.

Uber is even looking at having more women drivers as part of its Bhavishya programme. Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, India, Uber, said, “We’re committing major funding for awareness and prevention programmes with members of thought-leading organisations like Breakthrough and we will continue to seek advice from them on how we can do more to prevent violence and to help keep women safe.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Womens day Crimes against women Sohini Bhattacharya Breakthrough
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp