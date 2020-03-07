Kill passivity and take action

By Express News Service

Every year, the number of panel discussions, felicitations or cultural functions around Women’s Day keeps increasing as March 8 approaches. But overall, there seems to be no decrease in the number of cases of crime against women.

According to the National Crime Record Bureau report of 2018 (NCRB), nearly 3.78 lakh cases of crime against women were reported across India. Among the many initiatives working to put a stop to such incidents is Uber in partnership with Breakthrough that has brought its global ‘Driving Change’ campaign to India. As part of this deal, Breakthrough has launched a campaign, #IgnoreNoMore.

Sohini Bhattacharya, CEO, Breakthrough, said, “The campaign encourages bystander intervention and supports collective action to end gender-based violence in public spaces. The aim is to motivate passive bystanders to actively intervene in such cases by calling in other people or help the person who is being violated.” The first phase of the campaign will be launched on March 8 through a microsite, ignorenomore.inbreakthrough.org.

“We will invite people to share their stories about the action they took as bystanders. When people hear more and more of such stories, they will be inspired. People don’t feel they can take action. But they can. It will help people know what is bystander intervention, how can they intervene and what are the ways of doing it. Also, we will make people pledge that they will take action if something happens in front of them, and create role models who inspire others,” she adds.

Uber is even looking at having more women drivers as part of its Bhavishya programme. Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations, India, Uber, said, “We’re committing major funding for awareness and prevention programmes with members of thought-leading organisations like Breakthrough and we will continue to seek advice from them on how we can do more to prevent violence and to help keep women safe.”