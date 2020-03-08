AAP has launched massive membership drive in Odisha: Sanjay Singh

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday said his party has launched a massive membership drive in Odisha as part of its efforts to strengthen the organization in the state.

Singh, who is AAP's Odisha in-charge said the AAP membership drive has been launched with an eye on the next urban local bodies elections in Odisha slated to be held later this year.

AAPs governance model will be replicated in Odisha and other states, he said.

The senior AAP leader claimed the Delhi Assembly polls showed the party governments performance and people-centric works outweighed BJPs campaign by high-profile leaders and its focus on contentious issues including Hindu-Muslim divide.

AAP won 62 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi as people were impressed with its performance in different spheres including water supply, power supply, health care services and education, he claimed, adding the size of Delhi budget has grown from Rs 32,000 crore to Rs 62,000 crore in five years.

Singh alleged that the Central government was responsible for the Yes Bank crisis as it "failed" to take any step for recovery of loans.

He demanded a thorough probe by the Enforcement Directorate and CBI into the circumstances that led to Yes Bank fiasco and seizure of passports of those who have taken more than Rs 50 crore loans from the crisis-hit bank.

These people should not be allowed to travel abroad in view of the prevailing situation in the cash-starved bank, he said.

Slamming BJP for projecting itself as a champion of Hindu cause, the Rajya Sabha member said uncertainty prevails over the fate of over fix deposit of Rs 545 crore of Lord Jagannath in Yes Bank.

He said hard-earned money of lakh of account holders of the crisis-ridden bank has now become uncertain.