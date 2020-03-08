Cops and mobs used each other: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Delhi violence

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Referring to the recent riots in Delhi, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, on Saturday, said that the Delhi police and the violent mobs indirectly ‘used each other’ during the riots. In a tweet, the Hyderabad MP said, "'Force-multiplier' is an indirect way of saying that errant cops and mobs use each other during mob violence. Police participation in mob violence makes it a pogrom. Delhi police had maintained that they had adequate forces. So where is the question of being outnumbered? [sic]"

Owaisi further said, "In a country that respects the rule of law, one cannot imagine that police participation in violent mobs would be passed off as strategy."

Meanwhile, the Parlimentarian slammed Shiv Sena’s decision to donate `1 crore for the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He said, "Hindutva in Alliance with @INCIndia @PawarSpeaks is an Hindutva Alliance not a Pluralistic /Secular Alliance. BJP lost in Maharashtra & DELHI (pogrom) but Hindutva WON Parted Ways With BJP, Not Hindutva”: Uddhav Thackeray In Ayodhya. [sic]"