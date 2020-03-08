Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police to deploy 1,600 traffic personnel to ensure safe Holi for motorists

Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday, they said.

Published: 08th March 2020 07:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2020 07:56 PM   |  A+A-

Women play Holi with masks on amid coronavirus scare. (Photo| EPS/ S Senbagapandiyan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists and check the incidents of drunken driving on Holi, Delhi Police said on Sunday.

Over 170 traffic pickets and the district police will be deployed to ensure a peaceful and safe Holi celebration on Tuesday, they said.

Delhi traffic police will also deploy around 1,600 staff for the purpose.

Elaborate traffic arrangements have been made to ensure the safety of motorists on roads and check the incidents of drunken and reckless driving, over-speeding, red light jumping, triple riding, riding without helmet and performing stunts on two-wheelers, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) N S Bundela said.

He advised parents to not allow their minors drive vehicles.

Special checking teams with alcometers will be deployed at major intersections and vulnerable points to detect and prosecute traffic violations, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Police Holi
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp