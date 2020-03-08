Home Cities Delhi

'Run For Her' virtual rescue in wake of public health advisory cautioning against mass gatherings

 As the threat of coronavirus looms large in the city, the proverbWhere there’s a will, there’s a way – has come to fore.

Delhi Police Public School students painting a mural on ‘Run for Her’ campaign; H.E. Nadir Patel, High Commissioner for Canada with Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women; unveiling ‘Run fo Her’

By Express News Service

As the threat of coronavirus looms large in the city, the proverb- where there’s a will, there’s a way – has come to fore. Organisers of various upcoming events, especially in the light of International Women’s Day, are scrambling for novel remedies to ensure their hardwork pays off. In the wake of public health advisory cautioning against mass gatherings, the Run For Her, organised by the High Commission of Canada in partnership with Run With Me Foundation, on the occasion of International Women’s Day (March 8), has now planned a Virtual Run for Her. So, the organisers have ensured the event takes place with the aid of technology.

Earlier, the High Commission marked the National Girl Child Day of India by announcing the third edition of the Run For Her to be held on March 8 in New Delhi. The event aimed at supporting gender equality and empowerment of women and girls as the best way to build a more peaceful, inclusive and prosperous community. In the new plan for the virtual Run For Her, the organisers have challenged all participants to put on their race kits; get out, perform whatever exercises they would like to and take a selfie or short video of themselves in their Run for Her gear after they finish.

Thereafter, they have to post it on social media with tags @CanadainIndia and #RunforHer. Also, they need to mention this year’s International Women’s Day theme: #EachforEqual in their post or video. To keep the momentum of this exciting campaign going, the organisers will be following it up with ongoing social media content. As a part of the Run For Her, the High Commission of Canada had one of its compound walls painted with a mural made by students of Delhi Police Public School.

Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

