1,200 Delhi youth flaunt their talent

More than 1,200 students from various colleges in Delhi NCR participated in the event.

Published: 09th March 2020 03:49 AM

Manoj Tiwari, Member of Parliament at prize distribution at Udaan Utsav 2020, IGNCA; Snapshots from performances by students from 80 colleges in India

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: You must go in for social media detox and instead focus on learning new skills and arts,” said Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari, while addressing students at the fifth edition of youth festival, Udaan Utsav 2020, held at IGNCA recently. Exhorting all the students to take up creative arts, he announced that he will produce a film taking students from Udaan. Tiwari also enthralled the students singing his popular numbers. 

The three-day festival held between March 4 and 6, saw more than 3,000 students from 80 colleges and eight universities showcasing their creative talents and skills in competitions like Street Play, Poster Making, Solo Singing, Painting, Folk (Group) Dance, on the spot writing, Storytelling and Photography. All these competitions focussed on themes like Digital World – Old vs New, Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan, Celebration of Womanhood and Inspirational Unsung Heroes.

More than 1,200 students from various colleges in Delhi NCR participated in the event. Hindu College won in the category of Folk Dance followed by Daulat Ram & Miranda House. PGDAV Evening College bagged top honours in the category of Film Making while Keshav Maha Vidyalaya won the 1st prize in Poster-making. College of Art was adjudged topper in Painting and Aryabhatt College in Theatre. There were also debates sessions Aap ki Panchayat on topical issues along with quiz games. Prizes were given in each category.

Stating that creativity has no limits, Psephologist Pradeep Bhandari told students, “As long as you come with new ideas, there is no one who can stop you. Keep growing and make our nation proud.” Udaan Convenor Sumit Maluja, said, “India is known for its diverse expanse, cultures, traditions, cuisines and the warmth of emotions. We should engage more with the students to make them understand about India’s rich cultural heritage.”

