COVID-19 scare: Arvind Kejriwal seeks air travel ban

NEW DELHI: Appealing to the residents of the national capital to remain calm, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday to request a ban on travel to countries with a large number of COVID-19 cases.

“I want to appeal to the people of Delhi to inform us about those who have travelled abroad recently. Most of the COVID-19 or novel coronavirus cases so far have been from those who have travelled back from other countries. There is already a ban on people travelling back from these countries and I will meet Harsh Vardhanji tomorrow to request the ban on those travelling to them,” he said.

The chief minister further requested employers to give all 14 days paid leave to all the patients who have been quarantined. “There is no need to panic, but we need to support each other to contain the virus. The first patient came in contact with 105 people and the second with 168 people, and the third patient came in contact with 64 people in the last 14 days. All these people are being quarantined and examined,” he said.

Kejriwal also said there was no need for the healthy to wear masks, but asked people to wash their hands with soap frequently.

Elaborating on the matter, Dr Nutan Mundeja, the director of Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme, said wearing a mask gives a false sense of security to healthy people. “A healthy person is advised not to wear a mask because by doing that, he or she is pre-disposing themselves to chances of infection,” Dr Mundeja said.“Everyone should cover their mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing so that no droplets reach another person’s eyes, nose or mouth,” she said.

Measures to contain spread

Thermal screening at the IGI Airport

40 doctors deployed for screening travellers at airport

1,40,603 passengers screened and put under surveillance

25 govt hospitals set up isolation beds

14 day-period for patient monitoring

24X7 state-district level control room

Helpline numbers: 011-22307145/ 011-22300012/ 22300036