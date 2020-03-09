Delhi Metro seeks travellers’ feedback

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Sunday urged commuters to participate in the online customer satisfaction survey conducted by Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) of Imperial College, London. The month-long survey will start from Monday and continue till April 5. The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about the various aspects of Metro operations.

Delhi Metro said that suggestions on improving the quality of service may also be submitted.A press statement issued by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit its official website — www.delhimetrorail.com — and submit their feedback online by clicking on the given hyperlinks. The survey form will be available in both Hindi and English.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of Metro functioning such as overall satisfaction, availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer car, safety & security, and ease of use.

The points on which Metro travellers can give their responses are information prior to travel and during the travel, comfort, crowding, and security. “This survey organised by TSC is being conducted by Metros across the world at the same time to find out what their passengers think of the service being provided to them. The results of the survey will help to understand aspirations of commuters and further improve our services,” said the statement.