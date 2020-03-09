Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Metro seeks travellers’ feedback

Delhi Metro said that suggestions on improving the quality of service may also be submitted.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro on Sunday urged commuters to participate in the online customer satisfaction survey conducted by Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) of Imperial College, London. The month-long survey will start from Monday and continue till April 5. The main objective of the survey is to know what the commuters think about the various aspects of Metro operations.

Delhi Metro said that suggestions on improving the quality of service may also be submitted.A press statement issued by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that commuters who wish to participate in the survey can visit its official website — www.delhimetrorail.com — and submit their feedback online by clicking on the given hyperlinks. The survey form will be available in both Hindi and English.

Commuters will be able to give their feedback on all the important aspects of Metro functioning such as overall satisfaction, availability, accessibility, reliability, information availability, quality of service, customer car, safety & security, and ease of use.

The points on which Metro travellers can give their responses are information prior to travel and during the travel, comfort, crowding, and security. “This survey organised by TSC is being conducted by Metros across the world at the same time to find out what their passengers think of the service being provided to them. The results of the survey will help to understand aspirations of commuters and further improve our services,” said the statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp