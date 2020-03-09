Designer pools amidst serene facades

By Express News Service

As summer gets near, feast your eyes on some exclusively designed luxury swimming pools, courtesy Delhi-based architect Aparna Kaushik. Designed as part of sprawling contemporary farm houses, these pools present no-fuss, modern design ideas that leave a restful impression. Featuring minimal decor interventions, the designs rely on the beautiful and serene facades of the structures, carefully planned lighting and a thoughtful selection of materials and finishes.

Talking about her design sensibility, Kaushik shares, “Clarity of purpose and simplicity are the essence of design. I design to accentuate the natural qualities of a space, amplifying its particular beauty through seamless functionality and unique form.” The backdrop facades of the swimming pools are designed with care using materials that offer an unmistakable naturalness. The use of textured paint in muted tones, Travertine stones and Kharad stones on the walls, High Pressure Laminates (HPL) in wood shades on facades and undersides of roof extensions, Labradorite Dark stone around the pools, and the wooden deck tiles, all creating a peaceful and natural atmosphere.

And not to forget sculptural potted plants and greenery that further add vibrancy to the surroundings. Intelligent use of façade and ambient lights orchestrate an elegant play of light and shadows. Especially in the night, when the placid waters of the pools mirror the shower of lights on the facades, it’s a magical atmosphere. And there is harmony in the sweeping views.

Kaushik is the Founding Principal and Design Director of an eponymous, design-and-build firm that works across architecture, interiors, furniture, lighting, product design and landscaping. Her design ethos is built on a studied balance of art and architectural history that fuses classical composition with contemporary flair to integrate explicit requirements and subtle preferences of the client. Her creations, spanning expansive luxury estates to intimate boutiques, commercial establishments to retail outlets, spas to pubs and restaurants, are examples of functionality meets striking aesthetics.