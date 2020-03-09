Home Cities Delhi

Locals choose biodiversity over theme park

Over 100 residents of Dwarka sub-city gathered at Bharat Vandana Udyaan (park) in Sector 20 on Sunday to fill a water hole for the animals and birds in the area to drink from.

Published: 09th March 2020 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Dwarka Sector 12 fill a water hole with bottles and cans to provide drinking water to animals at Bharat Vandana Udyaan on Sunday | express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 100 residents of Dwarka sub-city gathered at Bharat Vandana Udyaan (park) in Sector 20 on Sunday to fill a water hole for the animals and birds in the area to drink from.Diwan Singh, a resident and environment activist, said the mammals and birds in the vicinity are forced to drink from the nearby sewage drain during the summer. 

According to Singh, the residents came together to protect the biodiversity which they fear is at risk due to a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) proposal to turn the area into an amusement park. To be modelled on the ancient Harappan cities, the proposed park will not only cater to the recreational needs of the people,  but is also touted to be a place for artists to showcase their talents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Urban Affairs Minsiters Hardeep Singh Puri announced the project in December. “We have been petitioning DDA and the LG since 2014. The residents want this area developed as a biodiversity park like Aravali biodiversity park in Vasant Vihar,” he said.

According to Singh, the park is home to species such as neelgai, peacocks, monitor lizard, Indian hare, flapshell turtle, jackals and 70 types of birds. “Over 1,000 flights take off daily from IGI airport and non-stop traffic movement is witnessed from west, north Delhi to Gurgaon which affects the air quality of the area. In such a situation converting a green area into an amusement park will affect the quality of life in Dwarka. With a proposed parking facility for 1,700 cars, the park would invite a huge footfall and further worsen the traffic situation,” said Sumit Dookia, a wildlife biologist.

Home to several species
As per Diwan Singh, a resident, the park houses neelgais, peacocks, monitor lizards, Indian hares, flapshell turtles, jackals and 70 types of birds.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp