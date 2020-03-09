Home Cities Delhi

Police search for suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's brother for involvement in Delhi riots

The name of Hussain's brother Shah Alam surfaced during the investigation into the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma.

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam

Suspended AAP leader Tahir Hussain's brother Shah Alam. (Photo| Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police is looking for Shah Alam, the brother of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councilor Tahir Hussain, in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, police sources said.

Shah Alam's name surfaced during the investigation into the case. Hussain was arrested by the Delhi Police on Thursday for the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the recent violence in north-east Delhi.

A Delhi court later sent Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the case. The Karkardooma Court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

Hussain is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. At least 53 people, including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal, were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital recently.

