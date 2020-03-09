Home Cities Delhi

Some of all fears

Apart from comedians and late-night talk show hosts, many of us seem to be developing gallows humour with memes on COVID-19 as the situation worsens.

Published: 09th March 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2020 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Phone, coronavirus

A man wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak speaks on the phone at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By shantanu david
Express News Service

It turns out even the world’s most celebrated spy is not immune from COVID-19. After already languishing in production hell for several years, the oh so ironically titled, “No Time to Die” aka the new James Bond film has had its release date pushed from April to November even as the threat of the new coronavirus looms large over the world. Given that the number of cases globally, and perhaps even domestically, will have risen by the time you finish reading this article, however, the situation is a lot more critical than the slight financial inconvenience to film studios worth several billion dollars. Because clearly, now is no time to die. 

With the number of people infected with the deadlier cousin of the common cold having crossed a 100,000 world wide, with most experts agreeing that this number is vastly under reported, people across all walks of life are doing everything they can to mitigate the risks of infection. Including standing as far apart as they can while talking, something which is more challenging for some communities than others, including the ever demonstrative Italians, and Indians who don’t really understand the concept of personal space.

But as regrettable as not being able to kiss an Italian (only as a greeting of course) or sticking to each other like limpets on the Delhi Metro is, people are clearly beginning to appreciate the risks of a global pandemic, as evidenced by the cancelling of events like the SXSW music and film festival in the US and Holi festivities all over India, and the sharp increase in the price of items like gloves, medical masks, and hand sanitisers.  But at least you can be slightly more confident now that the chefs at your favourite restaurants are washing their hands before cooking your food. Wait, are people still going out to eat?
Meanwhile, diplomats at the UN headquarters have switched to saying Namaste with folded hands, much to the delight of our Prime Minister.  

In any case, laughter remains the best medicine (seriously, since there’s no vaccine yet, and there is no specific cure for fevers and cold). And apart from comedians and late-night talk show hosts, more and more of us seem to be developing a sort of gallows humour as the situation worsens. There are scores of songs with coronavirus in their title that are streaming and trending, which range from medical tutorials to using the virus as a metaphor for all kinds of things. Speaking of metaphorical things, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes about the virus, with everyone having something to say. It’s like it’s contagious or something. 

Meme-ing it 
Laughter right now remains the best medicine (since there’s no vaccine yet, and there is no specific cure for fevers and cold).

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
COVID-19
India Matters
A medic checks passengers wearing masks in the wake of novel coronavirus scare at a railway station in Guwahati Monday March 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Number of cases rises to 43 in India, three-year-old from Kerala among those infected
A broker reacts while watching the stocks nosedive. (Photo | PTI)
Nearly Rs 5 lakh crore investor wealth wiped off in early trade as markets plunge
Very soon, these crafty canines will detect cancer, epilepsy
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Faith trumps coronavirus fears at Attukal Pongala
Going against tide: Born without hands, she beats odds to learn driving
Gallery
The Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian award and recognises ‘exceptional service/performance of the highest order’.
Meet the only five women who have been awarded the Bharat Ratna
A story of rags to riches is always nice to hear but to be the hero in the story is difficult. These 10 women sportswoman have endured enormous challenges to achieve records in their respective fields which will inspire generations. Take a look at the sto
10 inspiring Indian sportswomen who triumphed against all odds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp