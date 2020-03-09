Some of all fears

shantanu david By

It turns out even the world’s most celebrated spy is not immune from COVID-19. After already languishing in production hell for several years, the oh so ironically titled, “No Time to Die” aka the new James Bond film has had its release date pushed from April to November even as the threat of the new coronavirus looms large over the world. Given that the number of cases globally, and perhaps even domestically, will have risen by the time you finish reading this article, however, the situation is a lot more critical than the slight financial inconvenience to film studios worth several billion dollars. Because clearly, now is no time to die.

With the number of people infected with the deadlier cousin of the common cold having crossed a 100,000 world wide, with most experts agreeing that this number is vastly under reported, people across all walks of life are doing everything they can to mitigate the risks of infection. Including standing as far apart as they can while talking, something which is more challenging for some communities than others, including the ever demonstrative Italians, and Indians who don’t really understand the concept of personal space.

But as regrettable as not being able to kiss an Italian (only as a greeting of course) or sticking to each other like limpets on the Delhi Metro is, people are clearly beginning to appreciate the risks of a global pandemic, as evidenced by the cancelling of events like the SXSW music and film festival in the US and Holi festivities all over India, and the sharp increase in the price of items like gloves, medical masks, and hand sanitisers. But at least you can be slightly more confident now that the chefs at your favourite restaurants are washing their hands before cooking your food. Wait, are people still going out to eat?

Meanwhile, diplomats at the UN headquarters have switched to saying Namaste with folded hands, much to the delight of our Prime Minister.

In any case, laughter remains the best medicine (seriously, since there’s no vaccine yet, and there is no specific cure for fevers and cold). And apart from comedians and late-night talk show hosts, more and more of us seem to be developing a sort of gallows humour as the situation worsens. There are scores of songs with coronavirus in their title that are streaming and trending, which range from medical tutorials to using the virus as a metaphor for all kinds of things. Speaking of metaphorical things, social media is abuzz with memes and jokes about the virus, with everyone having something to say. It’s like it’s contagious or something.

